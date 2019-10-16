AUSTWELL-TIVOLI – Saturday, Oct. 26 is build day for Austwell-Tivoli ISD’s KaBOOM! playground. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers with all levels of skill or ability are needed. Breakfast, lunch and water will be provided. Gloves and other safety materials will be provided for the projects that require them.
This project is in partnership with the Rebuild Texas Fund and KaBOOM!, the national non-profit dedicated to giving kids the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play.
Build Day is part of an effort to rebuild and restore 57 community playspaces affected by Hurricane Harvey. Safe places to play are critical to helping kids and communities heal following a disaster, as they deal with the stress of lost homes, lost loved ones, lost schools and lost routines.
The playgrounds are designed to help kids and communities continue to regain a sense of normalcy and to make play an easier choice for families during this time of need.
To volunteer, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/help-build-a-playground-at-austwell-tivoli-independent-school-district-tickets-71671436195.