Goliad saw an interesting week for sports. During the course of week, Goliad saw wins and losses, highs and lows.
Goliad participated in the Nixon-Smiley tournament, playing against Nixon-Smiley, Yorktown, Blanco and Sacred Heart. Goliad lost all three games. Nixon-Smiley won 48-30, Yorktown won 50-30, Blanco won 38-30 and Sacred Heart won 53-41
However, Goliad still played to win and Abby Yanta and Riley Bohl both made the all-tournament team at the Nixon-Smiley tournament.
Goliad varsity basketball participated during the Christmas Classic on Dec. 29 and 30. During this event, the Bishop Badgers ran away with the championship. Beeville placed second and Goliad placed third. On day one, Goliad played Nordheim and Bishop. Goliad edged out Nordheim 51-45, while Bishop defeated Goliad 70-44.
On day 2 of the Christmas Classic, Goliad faced off against Beeville and Rice. While Goliad lost to Beeville 43-30, Goliad soundly defeated Rice 68-28, securing third place overall at the Christmas Classic.
On Dec. 4, the Goliad boys basketball teams faced off against Orange Grove in a game that started out neck in neck. However, as the game entered its second half, Goliad secured a sound lead, soon ending the game in a victory. Goliad defeated Orange Grove 35-23. During the game, multiple members of the team made scores, with Colby Rosenquest, Seth Amaro and Dasen Tinney-Anderson making the most points throughout the game. Rosenquest scored 21 points for Goliad while Amaro had 12 and Tinney-Anderson had eight. With this, Goliad has a record of 13 wins and nine losses.
The women’s basketball team lost to Orange Grove 43-33. This puts Goliad at four wins and 20 losses overall with one win and three losses for the district.