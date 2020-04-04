REFUGIO – As social distancing becomes the new daily reality in a world of coronavirus quarantines and precautions, local governments are changing the way they do business — at least temporarily.
That was the case at Refugio Town Hall, where the door was locked and a secretary communicated through the mail flap. The door can be opened if someone needs an appointment with a city official or to open a new account, but otherwise limited contact is the way city leaders are trying to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
“We are trying to be cautious, and we also remind customers that they can pay their bills online,” said Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes. “We also want all citizens to be aware that we have all the essential personnel in place to keep things running as smoothly as possible.”
Dukes said there are daily conference calls with state officials to stay posted on the coronavirus challenges — even on weekends.
“Our emergency management coordinator, Sheldon Wigington, also sends out emails with frequent updates,” Dukes said.
“Better safe than sorry — that’s how I feel. We are following the suggestions of social distancing (remaining at least 6 feet away from other people), so we made the decision to limit people coming in.”
Both the Refugio County Commissioners Court and the Woodsboro Independent School District Board of Trustees held their regular meetings recently, but elected officials, employees and those attending were all spaced out much more than they usually are.
The commissioners moved their meeting from the commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the county courthouse to the second floor district courtroom.
The WISD board moved from the much smaller board meeting room to a more spacious venue in the Woodsboro High School library.
In both meetings, there was significantly more space than usual between participants.
“We are using the upstairs courtroom temporarily while we try to deal with this coronavirus,” said Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke. “We will have our meetings here for the duration (of the concern).
“We are also working on a video conferencing system as things could become more and more stringent, and could offer remote participation with the commissioners court. People don’t have to be physically present as long as the commissioners and public can participate.”
Those who attended the recent commissioners court meeting were all spaced several feet away from one another.
“I see you are all using social distancing, and I appreciate that,” Blaschke told those gathered. “These are different times, and it has changed our routines and our lives. I appreciate everyone’s calm presence during this time.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.