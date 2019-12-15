Aduddell tosses hat in ring

REFUGIO – Former county treasurer Louise Null Aduddell announced her intent to run for Refugio County commissioner, Precinct 1/1A in the March 3 Republican Primary.
“I graduated from Refugio High School, and in 1981 graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Economics.
She said except for a few years, including marriage and raising kids in Portland, she has been a lifelong resident of Precinct 1.
“Larry and I have made this our permanent home since 1999, and he serves as the president of the Refugio Groundwater Conservation District,” she noted.
“I currently serve as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church. I also serve as a director on the Coastal Bend Community Foundation board and have been directly responsible for bringing in a total of $204,222 in grants and $26,921 in scholarships, benefiting 23 students in Refugio County since 2017 to our five food banks, the Boys and Girls Club, and for Hurricane Harvey Relief,” she said.
Aduddell said her tenure as Refugio County treasurer for 11 years makes her well-versed in county operations and procedures, and that experience also allows her to bring her knowledge of financial, budgetary and human resources to the court.