REGIONAL – AEP Texas this week reminds consumers that state law now requires motorists approaching parked service utility vehicles with blue or amber flashing lights to “Move Over” to an adjacent lane or “Slow Down” by 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.
During the recent legislative session, state lawmakers expanded the existing “Move Over – Slow Down” law and to include utility vehicles. That law went into effect on Sept. 1.
“Expansion of the existing law helps ensure greater safety as our crews work to restore power,” said Tom Coad, AEP Texas vice president of distribution region operations. “We thank our state lawmakers for taking this very important action, and remind motorists to exercise caution when they encounter our utility crews working alongside the road.”
AEP Texas serves more than one million consumers in the deregulated retail electric marketplace in south and west Texas. As an energy delivery (wires) company, AEP Texas delivers electricity safely and reliably to homes, businesses and industry across its nearly 100,000 square mile service territory.
AEP Texas also builds new power lines, restores service following outages and collects the energy use data via advanced meter technology for retail electric providers (REPs) throughout its service territory. The company also connects or disconnects service upon the orders of the REPs.