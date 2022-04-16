AEP Texas will temporarily close roads in Refugio County as it replaces wires along a power line throughout the next few months.
The upcoming wire-pulling activities require that crews temporarily close some roads from late March until April to complete the work safely.
Crews plan to work each of the planned days between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Following are the dates and scheduled road closures include:
• State Highway 202, west of Fairgrounds Road, through April 8.
• State Highway 183, south of Transcord Road, through April 8.
• U.S. Highway 77, south of the San Antonio River, between April 5 and April 11.
• State Highway 239, west of Inari Road, between April 25 and April 29.
Motorists can expect short traffic delays as crews work to install the new wires. Some surrounding roads such as Old Goliad Road, Fairgrounds Road and Apple Lane may also experience traffic delays due to the planned wire pulling activities.
Drivers can expect to see construction signage and flagmen near the worksite where crews plan to use utility trucks and other heavy equipment to position and replace the wires.
Police officers plan to be on site to assist with traffic control.
Information from AEP Texas Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey