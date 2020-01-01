Alexander von Humboldt is one of the greatest minds that you may not have heard about. We are celebrating his 250th birthday this year, and yet his discoveries and thoughts are as modern as tomorrow.
One of his revolutionary discoveries happened in Ecuador as a 32-year-old explorer contemplating the mountain Chimborazo.
In climbing this mountain he noted the different zones of diversified life on its flanks. His 1807 environmental profile of Chimborazo contained the still-modern idea that “everything in nature is connected.”
This principle would not seem revolutionary to any modern ecologist, but they may not be aware that it originated with Humboldt in the early 1800s.
Humboldt was on an expedition through the Andes, observing and mapping the mountain peaks. Chimborazo was the highest peak that he or anyone else had climbed in the Andes.
Humboldt was fascinated by the diversity of life in the succeeding zones as he ascended the mountain. Humboldt originated the concept of the isotherm, a level of this mountain and in fact all mountains around the world, of temperature as a function of elevation.
Humboldt discovered that the tree line occurred at a temperature of six degrees Centigrade. This was the low temperature limit of tree growth on a mountain. Subsequent discoveries by him and others found that this was true around the world.
Humboldt’s idea of linking all the mountains around the world became a breakthrough scientific concept in his lifetime. It also became the model and goal of other scientist’s studies. Other research that achieved this goal came to be called “Humboldtian.”
Humboldt drew a diagram of Chimborazo in 1817 from his observations that showed the different life zones. He also showed that the different life zones were compressed to have higher diversity of plants and animals than any terrestrial system. So the slopes of a mountain could be studied as an experiment in diversity.
Humboldt was born and died in Berlin, 1769-1859. He came from a distinguished family and was a contemporary of Goethe and Shiller. At an early age he was admitted to the key intellectual and cultural figures of the time.
Humboldt was in the center of intellectual and scientific ferment and was influenced by both English scientists like Charles Darwin and American romantics like Thoreau, Whitman and Emerson. Humboldt was a true Renaissance man of many talents and interests.
He traveled extensively in Europe before he began his South American expedition from 1799 to 1804. His travels took him from Peru through the United States. He was one of the first to propose that South America and Africa were once joined.
He produced a detailed map of South and Central America, and his vision encompassed the whole of nature. He was widely recognized as a genius in his lifetime and had many discoveries named after him.
The Humboldt Current is an oceanic stream in the Pacific along the west coast of South America, like the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic.
Humboldt was the inventor of biogeography, and his name is a household word in many current areas of geophysical measurements. He is an inspiration to many explorers and intellectuals and is a big contributor to the modern ecological mind.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of the book, “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” published in December 2010 by The History Press. His second book, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier,” was published in May 2013. Email at cherndon8695@sbcglobal.net.