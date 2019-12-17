REFUGIO COUNTY – The Refugio County Retired School Personnel, along with the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce, will once again team up with Refugio County schools, businesses and civic groups to bring Christmas joy to the children of Refugio County.
The Angel Tree Program is designed to help the children in the county whose families may be struggling or facing financial hardships.
The chamber has contacted county schools and will be assisting with the adoption of these children through groups and organizations to provide Christmas gifts.
The chamber office will discreetly collect the child’s information from the county schools or from individual families.
Local groups and organizations will have the opportunity to adopt one or even several children ranging from infants to seniors in high school. Groups or organizations can come to the chamber office and select a family by choosing an angel from the tree.
The angel will list the children’s ages, gender, and hometown. Only after a child’s angel is selected will the child’s detailed information become known and only to the adoption group or organization.
Once the child’s family is adopted, the group or organization will be responsible for the purchasing and delivery of the gifts to the parents or guardians.
The Refugio County Chamber of Commerce is fortunate to have a community that has shown so much support for its youth. The continued support helps the children of Refugio County have a brighter Christmas.