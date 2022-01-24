The previous year of 2021 was a relatively busy year for Refugio County Animal Control. With multiple different animals being picked up, both wild and domestic, it almost seemed like Refugio County Animal Control barely had time to rest during the year. However, despite the busy year, Refugio County Animal Control reported a 96.8% live release rate for the year.
Refugio County Animal Control impounded 250 dogs in 2021, with only eight of those dogs needing to be euthanized. Other animals, such as bats, opossums, raccoons and skunks were all relocated to other areas of the U.S.
Most of the extra effort that Refugio County Animal Control officers put into their job is not actually required by the county. The officers involved attempt to go above and beyond in their work.
Andy Snyder was an animal control officer in Corpus Christi, but is now working for Refugio County.
“Our primary duty is rabies control,” said Snyder. “Anything we do beyond rabies control is something extra we do for the community. Rabies control involves investigating animal bites and suspected rabies cases. ... If we have a sick animal, such as a raccoon or skunk, in somebody’s yard, what we will do is go pick it up. We will send the sample to DSHS and, usually in 24 hours, we get the results back on whether they are positive or negative.”
Refugio County Animal Control reported that there were nine samples sent in for rabies testing in 2021. None of the samples came back positive.
In terms of picking up animals, Snyder mentioned that picking up animals is a courtesy. Animals that are not sick or dangerous, and can be domesticated, usually find new homes. However, finding the animals new homes is a personal endeavor.
“Finding them homes is not something that the county is doing,” said Snyder. “That’s me personally. Prior to my coming here, the live release rate was only about 15% and we are now in the high 90s for these dogs. I do that pretty much on my own time, working with rescues and finding them homes.”
Part of this drive to rehome animals comes from Snyder’s own personal love for animals. He acknowledges that the effort to find homes for the animals is something he spends his free time doing because it is not something the county itself offers.
In terms of the relatively large number of animals that Refugio County Animal Control picks up, Snyder says it is a cultural issue with the area.
“People grew up in the 50s and 60s. Back then they were taught to have a dog, what you do is you go get the dog, put a water dish and a food bowl on the porch, you let the dog run loose and when it’s hungry it will come home and eat. Unfortunately that’s what people learned and that’s what they do.”
Part of the solution, according to Snyder, is spaying and neutering their pet. Despite the negative reactions that Snyder has seen when he brings the subject up, he assures individuals that dogs who are spayed or neutered will have a better quality of life and won’t run off whenever the animals reproductive instincts kick in.
“It just basically makes a dog happier and healthier when you do spay and neuter because they’re not running around, they aren’t being hit by cars or getting into other mischief,” stated Snyder.
Snyder has confirmed that while the numbers of animals that Refugio County Animal Control deals with is relatively high, it is much higher in larger metropolitan areas like Corpus Christi.
Snyder himself implemented programs to find owners of animals that they pick up along with rehoming strays into forever homes. Even if no new owners for animals come forward, Snyder gets in contact with shelters throughout the county to find them a home or a rescue.
“There’s times I’m up till 11 p.m. messaging rescuers pictures and descriptions of animals that I have in my kennels, trying to find them a home or rescue that can take them,” said Snyder.
Snyder even pays out of pocket for heartworm tests to make sure the animal can be cared for in a rescue out of state. Snyder uses his own resources and vehicles to get this done.
“That’s just something I do because I don’t want to see these animals get euthanized,” he said.
Snyder and the rest of Refugio County Animal Control will continue to service Refugio County as we enter into 2022.
