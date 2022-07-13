ANWR expansion proposed

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to advance conservation in the Coastal Bend region of Texas through expansion of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
The refuge currently includes land in Aransas, Calhoun, and Refugio counties. The expansion could include land in Jackson, Matagorda, San Patricio, and Victoria counties.
As part of the proposal, the service will prepare a Land Protection Plan for the refuge, which will position the conservation community to better address the current and future needs of wildlife and wildlife habitat in the Coastal Bend region as opportunities for future conservation arise.
The service has worked with conservation partners to identify a conservation strategy centered on maintaining the long-term viability of the existing refuge and the species that depend on it.
The strategy focuses on key coastal prairie and marsh habitat that supports whooping crane and mottled duck. Many other species will benefit from protection of the same habitat, including endangered species like black rail as well as species that could become endangered if conservation action is not taken.
A draft expansion boundary has been identified, within which the service and its conservation partners could reach voluntary agreements with willing landowners to protect and restore priority wildlife habitat. The area inside the expansion boundary is called the Conservation Partnership Area.
The service is responding to the best available science and local conservation partners who have expressed interest in expanding the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. The proposed expansion addresses changes to the landscape that may be caused by energy development, habitat fragmentation, sea level rise and shrinking wetland habitat.
Once a Land Protection Plan is finalized, the Service may begin to work with conservation partners and interested landowners to obtain conservation easements or fee title interest in lands in the Conservation Partnership Area and plan restoration and conservation projects on lands in the Conservation Partnership Area.
Participation in Land Protection Plan programs will be voluntary. Conservation easements, fee title sales, or other voluntary conservation programs will only move forward with willing landowners, sellers, and partners.
The expansion process begins with a science-based review of the species and habitat types that occur in the Coastal Bend region.
Public input is an important next step in the planning process that helps the Service decide where and how to expand the refuge boundary in the future.
After a scoping period and conversations with stakeholders, the Service will develop a draft Land Protection Plan for the refuge that outlines the proposed expansion boundary.
The draft plan will be released for public comment and be subject to environmental review before the Landscape Protection Plan is finalized.
The long-term benefits of the proposed Land Protection Plan include greater habitat connectivity and protection for:
• Whooping Crane
• Mottled Duck
• Black Rail
• Piping Plover
• Northern Aplomado Falcon
• Reddish Egret
• Bobwhite Quail
• Migratory songbirds
• Other game and non-game fish and wildlife
For more information, contact Refuge Manager Joe Saenz at joe_saenz@fws.gov or email questions and comments to R2_plancomments@fws.gov.
Information from U.S. Fish
& Wildlife Service news release