Austwell – Visit Aransas National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a free, family-friendly, fun day outdoors. Activities include archery and BB gun shooting, kids’ fishing, cast netting lessons, crafts, kayaking, junior wildland firefighter events, face painting, casting and fly fishing practice, wildlife games and more.
Participants also can meet some of the fish and other live critters that live in local bays, prairies and wetlands, try a hand at nature sketching, participate in a photo scavenger hunt and learn about how scientists sample local bays and estuaries.
The Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department will offer burgers, chips and drinks for sale. Partners for the event include Friends of Aransas and Matagorda Island, Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fisheries and Goose Island State Park, Texas Master Naturalist Mid-Coast Chapter, Flatsworthy, Inc., and the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve.
For more information, call 361-349-1181, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/aransas, or “like” the page www.facebook.com/AransasNWR.
Aransas National Wildlife Refuge is located at 1 Wildlife Circle, Austwell, Texas, 77950.