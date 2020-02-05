KINGSVILLE – Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Woodsboro residents Garrett Lane Walker Burns and Ryan J. Speis made the Dean’s list. Trenton A. Payne, also of Woodsboro, was on the Honor roll.
To make the Dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for the semester with a minimum of 13 semester hours completed.
The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.