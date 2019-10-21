REFUGIO – More than 100 5th grade children swarmed Fennessey Ranch Wednesday, Oct. 16, for the 11th annual Monarch Madness.
The event occurs every fall during the migration season of the monarch butterfly. The purpose of the event is to get children outside and introduce them to nature and the wonders of science.
Several local organizations participated with hands‐on education activities for the students. Presenters included Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program, Mustang Island State Park, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Wildlife in Focus, South Texas Master Naturalists, Mission‐Aransas Reserve at The University of Texas Marine Science Institute, International Crane Foundation, Port Aransas Nature Preserve, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, and Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.
The event was sponsored by Fennessey Ranch and the Mission‐Aransas Reserve at The University of Texas Marine Science Institute.