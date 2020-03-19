TIVOLI – An ongoing investigation by the Refugio and Calhoun counties sheriff’s offices has resulted in the seizure of about 1,650 grams of liquid methamphetamine from a house in the 200 block of Redfish Street in Tivoli, located across from Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
“We had received multiple complaints about that house and had been watching it for a couple of months,” said Lt. Jeff Raymond with the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond said he had talked to a narcotics investigator for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office who was also familiar with the Tivoli house.
“Suspects from that residence had been delivering meth to the Calhoun County area,” Raymond said.
Three people — Kelly Busker, 34, Carmen Gomez, 37, and Charity Thompson, 39 — were arrested in the operation.
There was also an outstanding warrant for Buskar out of Russell County, Kansas, for probation violation in connection with a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
“That gave us a reason to stop them anytime we saw them,” Raymond said.
Deputy Joshua Solis was in the area and watched the house. When two of the suspects left, he conducted a traffic stop. Buskar gave consent to search, but the female passenger in the vehicle, Gomez, did not.
“At that point we called in the canine unit, and it gave a positive alert,” Raymond said. “In (Gomez’) purse there was 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine.”
Law enforcement officers also searched the house and found several bottles of liquid meth, Raymond said.
Charity Thompson was in the house when officers entered to conduct the search.
While officers had been aware of illegal activity for an extended period, it took time to build a case against the suspects, Raymond said.
“It’s not what we know but what we can prove,” he said. “We have to show a preponderance of evidence, and we are able to do that.”
Busker, Gomez and Thompson were each charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, penalty group 1 — greater than 400 grams — in a drug free zone, as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.
Busker and Thompson were being held in the Refugio County Jail in lieu of bail on $175,000 bond. Gomez posted bail on $175,000 bond.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the County Press.