Arson not ruled out in Woodsboro house fire

Arson has not been ruled out as the cause of an April 1 fire that totally destroyed a Woodsboro home, according to Woodsboro Police Chief Ryan Gregory.
The fire, which was called in by a passing motorist at 9:32 p.m., was extinguished by three county volunteer fire departments, but not before a male subject was taken into custody at the scene by the Woodsboro Police Department.
The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire inside the residence at 606 Pugh Street. Volunteer fire departments from Refugio and Bayside assisted in extinguishing the fire.
According to the Refugio County Sheriff's Office report, a caller advised that a house was on fire. The caller was unaware if anyone was still in the residence.
Upon arrival at the scene, the WVFD reported that the home was fully engulfed. A male subject at the location told first-responders that a female could still be inside the home. The man came out of the house and had to be restrained from going back in, according to Gregory.
According to the report, a Tazer was deployed on the man at 9:54 p.m., and the subject was taken into custody. The report also states that the man tried kicking out the windows and banged his head against the windows while in the backseat of a Woodsboro Police Department unit.
The subject was charged with public intoxication and assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to the report.
“We’re investigating to make sure that it wasn’t arson,” Gregory said of the fire.
Gregory said he contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office, seeking assistance in the investigation.
“They said they weren’t going to be able to come and investigate it based on some of the circumstances,” Gregory said.
