REFUGIO – Multiple AK-47 assault rifles, 50 caliber sniper rifles and pistols were seized from a Nicaraguan man on U.S. Highway 77 about 12 miles north of Refugio on Feb. 5. The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office said the weapons were headed for Mexico. “The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office continues to battle organized crimal activity, drug trafficking and human smuggling,” said Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. “These criminal enterprises threaten the safety and security of all Refugio County, all Texans, all Americans and humankind.” According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, who was in a Ford F-250 acted nervous and gave suspicious information, but did give the deputy consent to search the vehicle. Officials said there was also THC oil (an active ingedient of marijuana) in the vehicle. A total of 32 guns were seized as a result of the traffic stop. The man was identified as Jordan Manuel Canales Flores, age 26. Flores is being held in the Refugio County Jail in lieu of bail on $1 million bond.
Assault rifles, sniper guns and pistols seized locally
Latest News
- Assault rifles, sniper guns and pistols seized locally
- Refugio is ready for a celebration
- Roadside curio shop highlights the unusual
- ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ offering prizes, scholarships to students
- ‘Unlimited Potential’ for Refugio County
- Display highlights Valentines
- Bayside employee indicted on charge of stealing from city
- Latest oil and gas updates
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 22
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 28
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
Most Popular
Articles
- Coty Albert Nino
- KC Health & Rehab Center shut down with little notice
- Orange Grove native turns blades into business
- Ingleside on the Bay is treading water and running out of time
- Jennifer Anne (Palmer) Peters
- Portland PD honors fallen police officer
- Goliad’s ‘Bermuda Triangle’
- Beeville filmmaker screens ‘Rock’ doc at Alamo Drafthouse
- Vietnam veterans finally get their due
- 500 more homes expected in Portland