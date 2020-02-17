REFUGIO – Multiple AK-47 assault rifles, 50 caliber sniper rifles and pistols were seized from a Nicaraguan man on U.S. Highway 77 about 12 miles north of Refugio on Feb. 5. The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office said the weapons were headed for Mexico. “The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office continues to battle organized crimal activity, drug trafficking and human smuggling,” said Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. “These criminal enterprises threaten the safety and security of all Refugio County, all Texans, all Americans and humankind.” According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, who was in a Ford F-250 acted nervous and gave suspicious information, but did give the deputy consent to search the vehicle. Officials said there was also THC oil (an active ingedient of marijuana) in the vehicle. A total of 32 guns were seized as a result of the traffic stop. The man was identified as Jordan Manuel Canales Flores, age 26. Flores is being held in the Refugio County Jail in lieu of bail on $1 million bond.