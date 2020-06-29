AUSTWELL - Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $591,701 in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery funds to improve drainage, water, wastewater, and public facilities in town of Austwell.
“Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast,” Bush said. “These recovery funds are critical to improving local infrastructure that will protect lives, homes and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.”
During Hurricane Harvey, heavy rainfall inundated undersized culverts throughout the town, prohibiting stormwater from draining effectively. The storm also caused power outages at the community center and damaged the water plant and wastewater plant facilities.
With these funds, Austwell will be able to conduct ditch improvements, install new culverts and build new windstorm rated water treatment equipment buildings at the water plant and wastewater treatment plant. Permanent emergency generators will be installed at the water and wastewater treatment plants, the north and south lift stations and the community center.
Construction for ditch improvements and new culverts will take place at the following locations:
• Bay Street – from Stevens Street to approximately 720 linear feet south along Bay Street
• McDowell Street (both sides) – from Stevens Street to Gisler Street
• Main Street – from Stevens Street to Gisler Street
• Proctor Street (both sides) – from Mernitz Street to Gisler Street
• Vandenberge Street – from Stevens Street to Gisler Street
• Mernitz Street (both sides) – from Bay Street to FM 239
• Austin Street (both sides) – from Bay Street to Proctor Street
• Hexter Street – from Bay Street to Luthardt Street.