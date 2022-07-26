Austwell-Tivoli ISD school supplies list

Pre-kindergarten

2- boxes of 8 count fat crayons

2 – boxes of 8 classic colors washable wide tip Crayola markers

12 – glue sticks

1 – 5-inch blunt tip scissors

1 – purple plastic 2 pocket with prongs folder

1 – red plastic 2 pocket with prongs folder

1 – clear plastic pencil box

2 – paint sets of Crayola watercolors with brush

1 – box of 160 counttissues

1 – bottle of hand sanitizer (34 oz.)

Kindergarten

3 – boxes of 16 count Crayola crayons

2 – boxes of 10 count washable wide tip Crayola markers

1 – pack of No. 2 sharpened standard yellow Ticonderoga pencils

1 – 5-inch blunt tip scissors

2 – large boxes of Kleenex

2 – plastic 2-pocket with prongs folders (1 red, 1 yellow)

1 – clear pouch with zipper

1 – school box

2 – large pink erasers

2 – 4-packs of Play-Doh

1 – pack Expo markers (black)

3  – Large Elmer’s washable school glue sticks (22g)

1 – box of Ziploc Grip’n Seal gallon-size bags

1 – box Ziploc Grip’n Seal sandwich-size bags

1 – large bottle of hand sanitizer

1 – large container of Clorox wipes

1 – Kinder Rest Mat

First Grade

2 – 12-count packs of No. 2 pencils

1 – 12-count pack of colored pencils

2 – pink erasers

1 – personal pencil sharpener

1 – pack of broad tip washable markers

1 – pack of fine tip washable markers

1 – set of Crayola watercolors/paints

1 – 2-count pack of black dry erase markers

1 – pair of Fiskar scissors

2 – boxes of Kleenex

1 – 2-pocket poly portfolio with brads (hard plastic folders)

1 – pencil/tool box

4  – glue sticks

2  – 24-count boxes of Crayola Crayons

1 – primary Journal creative story tablet

1 – bottle of hand sanitizer (34-oz.)

1 – container of Clorox wipes

1 – 5.5”x8.5” art sketch book (spiral)

1 – pack of construction paper

Second Grade

2 – boxes of Crayons

2 – boxes of markers

4 – glue sticks

1 – pair of scissors

2 – (1½-inch) 3-ring binder w/pockets

3 – 3-prong folders w/pockets

4 – wide ruled Spiral notebooks

2 – pink erasers

1 – pencil box

2 – dividers

1 – box of Kleenex

Third Grade

1 – 12-inch ruler

2 – Paper Mate pink erasers medium

4 – Elmer’s glue sticks

1 – 10-count box of Crayola thin tip markers, assorted classic colors

1 – 12-count box of Crayola colored pencils

2 – 12-count boxes of No. 2 (Ticonderoga) pencils

1 – pencil storage box

2 – boxes of Kleenex tissues

1 – pack of dry erase markers

1 – container of Clorox wipes

1 – roll of paper towels (double roll)

Fourth Grade

1 – protractor

2 – 4 packs of dry erase makers

1 – 3-ring zipper bag or box to hold desk supplies

6 – packs of No. 2 pencils

2 – packs of pencil top erasers

1 – 1-inch binder

2 – 5 tab dividers

1 – pack Crayola markers

6 – solid plastic colored pocket folders with brads

1 - 24-count box of Crayola crayons

2 – highlighters

2 – boxes of Kleenex

1 – pack of red pens

2 – pink erasers

1 – container of Clorox wipes

Fifth Grade

1 – 12-inch ruler

6 – composition books

1 – pack of 24 (Ticonderoga) pencils

1 – 8-pack of colored pencils

1 – 10-count pack of markers (wide or fine)

5 – highlighters

1 – 1-inch binder

1 – large eraser

1 – 24-pack of pencil cap erasers

1 – handheld sharpener with cover

1 – pack of multi-colored pens

1 – adult pair of scissors

1 – small bottle of Elmer’s glue (1 oz.)

2 – boxes of Kleenex

1 – bottle of hand sanitizer

1 – container of Clorox wipes

2 – packs of dry erase markers

Sixth Grade

4 – composition books

1 – 8-count pack of colored pencils

1 – 24-count pack of No. 2 pencils

5 – highlighters

1 – pack of dry erase markers

1 – large eraser

1 – 24-count pack of pencil cap erasers

1 – handheld sharpener with cover

1 – pair of adult scissors

1 – bottle of Elmer’s glue

5 – bookmarks

1 – 12-inch ruler

1 – Sharpie (black)

3 – boxes of Kleenex

1 – bottle of hand sanitizer

1 – container of Clorox wipes

