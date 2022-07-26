Austwell-Tivoli ISD school supplies list

Pre-kindergarten
2- boxes of 8 count fat crayons
2 – boxes of 8 classic colors washable wide tip Crayola markers
12 – glue sticks
1 – 5-inch blunt tip scissors
1 – purple plastic 2 pocket with prongs folder
1 – red plastic 2 pocket with prongs folder
1 – clear plastic pencil box
2 – paint sets of Crayola watercolors with brush
1 – box of 160 counttissues
1 – bottle of hand sanitizer (34 oz.)
Kindergarten
3 – boxes of 16 count Crayola crayons
2 – boxes of 10 count washable wide tip Crayola markers
1 – pack of No. 2 sharpened standard yellow Ticonderoga pencils
1 – 5-inch blunt tip scissors
2 – large boxes of Kleenex
2 – plastic 2-pocket with prongs folders (1 red, 1 yellow)
1 – clear pouch with zipper
1 – school box
2 – large pink erasers
2 – 4-packs of Play-Doh
1 – pack Expo markers (black)
3 – Large Elmer’s washable school glue sticks (22g)
1 – box of Ziploc Grip’n Seal gallon-size bags
1 – box Ziploc Grip’n Seal sandwich-size bags
1 – large bottle of hand sanitizer
1 – large container of Clorox wipes
1 – Kinder Rest Mat
First Grade
2 – 12-count packs of No. 2 pencils
1 – 12-count pack of colored pencils
2 – pink erasers
1 – personal pencil sharpener
1 – pack of broad tip washable markers
1 – pack of fine tip washable markers
1 – set of Crayola watercolors/paints
1 – 2-count pack of black dry erase markers
1 – pair of Fiskar scissors
2 – boxes of Kleenex
1 – 2-pocket poly portfolio with brads (hard plastic folders)
1 – pencil/tool box
4 – glue sticks
2 – 24-count boxes of Crayola Crayons
1 – primary Journal creative story tablet
1 – bottle of hand sanitizer (34-oz.)
1 – container of Clorox wipes
1 – 5.5”x8.5” art sketch book (spiral)
1 – pack of construction paper
Second Grade
2 – boxes of Crayons
2 – boxes of markers
4 – glue sticks
1 – pair of scissors
2 – (1½-inch) 3-ring binder w/pockets
3 – 3-prong folders w/pockets
4 – wide ruled Spiral notebooks
2 – pink erasers
1 – pencil box
2 – dividers
1 – box of Kleenex
Third Grade
1 – 12-inch ruler
2 – Paper Mate pink erasers medium
4 – Elmer’s glue sticks
1 – 10-count box of Crayola thin tip markers, assorted classic colors
1 – 12-count box of Crayola colored pencils
2 – 12-count boxes of No. 2 (Ticonderoga) pencils
1 – pencil storage box
2 – boxes of Kleenex tissues
1 – pack of dry erase markers
1 – container of Clorox wipes
1 – roll of paper towels (double roll)
Fourth Grade
1 – protractor
2 – 4 packs of dry erase makers
1 – 3-ring zipper bag or box to hold desk supplies
6 – packs of No. 2 pencils
2 – packs of pencil top erasers
1 – 1-inch binder
2 – 5 tab dividers
1 – pack Crayola markers
6 – solid plastic colored pocket folders with brads
1 - 24-count box of Crayola crayons
2 – highlighters
2 – boxes of Kleenex
1 – pack of red pens
2 – pink erasers
1 – container of Clorox wipes
Fifth Grade
1 – 12-inch ruler
6 – composition books
1 – pack of 24 (Ticonderoga) pencils
1 – 8-pack of colored pencils
1 – 10-count pack of markers (wide or fine)
5 – highlighters
1 – 1-inch binder
1 – large eraser
1 – 24-pack of pencil cap erasers
1 – handheld sharpener with cover
1 – pack of multi-colored pens
1 – adult pair of scissors
1 – small bottle of Elmer’s glue (1 oz.)
2 – boxes of Kleenex
1 – bottle of hand sanitizer
1 – container of Clorox wipes
2 – packs of dry erase markers
Sixth Grade
4 – composition books
1 – 8-count pack of colored pencils
1 – 24-count pack of No. 2 pencils
5 – highlighters
1 – pack of dry erase markers
1 – large eraser
1 – 24-count pack of pencil cap erasers
1 – handheld sharpener with cover
1 – pair of adult scissors
1 – bottle of Elmer’s glue
5 – bookmarks
1 – 12-inch ruler
1 – Sharpie (black)
3 – boxes of Kleenex
1 – bottle of hand sanitizer
1 – container of Clorox wipes