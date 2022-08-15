Given his school district’s small sample size, William Lumpkins, counselor for Austwell-Tivoli ISD, was happy with the the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing conducted earlier this year.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Austwell-Tivoli ISD showed improved numbers over its own 2021 results on 12 of the 20 tests administered by the state.
In grades 3-6, ATISD students exceeded the passage rate in six of the nine tests. The passage rate – defined as “approaches grade level” (AGL) by the TEA – was up in third-grade
reading and math; fifth-grade reading, math and science; sixth-grade math; seventh-grade reading; and eight-grade reading.
In grades 7-12, students topped the passage rate in six of the 11 tests.
“We’re pretty happy,” Lumpkins said. “We’re not where we want to be. As educators, we want all our kids to be as successful as possible. We’re happy that through eighth grade, most of our kids showed a lot of growth. We were exceptionally happy with the high school level.”
ATISD had gains in reading and math in third, fourth, sixth and seventh grades from 2021 testing.
ATHS students surpassed the state average in Algebra I, English I, English II and U.S. history.
ATISD had 52 students overall tested.
“One thing you have to consider is with a small school, the difference between 80% and 70% may be one student,” Lumpkins said.
“With our small numbers, you have to be realistic and look at what’s in front of you. But you want to be the top at what you do. Our goal is to be at the top of the region and state.”
