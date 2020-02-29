In Texas, you could say there are four seasons, and they definitely aren’t based on the traditional calendar year.
There’s Early Summer, which can start any time between March and late April, and usually lasts through late May.
Heart of Summer starts in June and usually lasts until sometime in October, though some years the heat is very stubborn, and it takes until Thanksgiving for the heat to realize that it is supposed to travel south for a while.
Indian Summer is what folks traditionally call fall or autumn, and temperatures finally dip to somewhat comfortable levels for a season without the constant drone of air conditioning.
After that, starting about Thanksgiving and lasting into early March, is the Season of Bewilderment. Much of the country is battling winter during this timeframe, and while we have our share of cold weather from time to time, this is the season in which the weather can’t seem to make up its mind.
It might be sunny and 85 one day and then cloudy and 45 the next. Sometimes, the weather can be really confusing and decide to start out at 40 and climb to 87 that same day. Or when a cold front blasts through, the day can begin with comfortable and mild conditions and end with bone-chilling conditions.
The Season of Bewilderment definitely offers variety, but that can be too much of a good thing. Sure, it’s nice to have a break from the oppressive heat that can grip much of the state for six to nine months of the year, depending on your location. But the mystifying unpredictability can be a bit hard to handle.
The best option for dressing during the Season of Bewilderment is layering. That calls for wearing one shirt underneath another, with the idea that you can peel off one of the layers when it warms up. But it’s hard enough for kids (and some adults) to keep up with one thing, let alone a jacket, sweater, T-shirt, coat/raincoat and the other things we have to keep track of ... It’s easy to see why a school’s lost and found collections can begin to resemble fabric mountains, and why our offices and houses may have various items of warm clothing draped here and there.
We complain about the lingering heat when Early Summer turns into the Heart of Summer. But it does make it easier to dress. We can count on the temperature to vary from hot to scorching to absolutely unbearable when the Texas heat beats down. And during that time, we yearn for cooler temperatures, even though it creates the Season of Bewilderment.
Some people love the cold, while others wish it would stay warm (although not sizzling) all the time. I have mixed feelings about the Season of Bewilderment. I’d rather things be a little warm than to endure the arctic blasts that we have from time to time. Thankfully, it’s not anywhere as bad as it gets north of the Red River, or what many Texans refer to as the Frozen Wasteland.
Even in the Heart of Summer, electric bills are substantially less than what many of us with electric heat suffer through in winter. My house definitely does not like the cold, and when it catches a chill, it responds by secretly increasing the temperature a few degrees. Those toasty temps are comfortable but cause a jaw-dropping response when the electric bill arrives.
Those who are tired of the cold usually only have to wait a few days (or a few hours) until the warm sunshine returns. Those who fear the relentless heat of the Heart of Summer still have a couple of months to enjoy cooler weather. Regardless of your preferences on the weather, there’s nothing to do but enjoy — or endure — the Season of Bewilderment.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press. A Texan since 1973, he has worked for Texas newspapers for 25 years.