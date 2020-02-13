REFUGIO – Bayside man indicted on charge of stealing city money an employee in 2018.
Severa Loreta Flores, 43, was indicted on the two felony offenses by a recent Refugio County grand jury.
Flores had one felony count of theft of property while being a public servant.
The indictment accuses Flores of unlawfully appropriating property on Nov. 1, 2018 – U.S. currency of the value $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from the town of Bayside, while serving as a city employee.
She had a second count of tampering with government documents.
The second indictment accuses her of intentionally defrauding the town of Bayside on Nov. 1, 2018, by making false entries in the town’s record, a receipt book and utility billing system, specifically a customer who paid $200 for utilities but his entry was recorded as $0.
The charges on the first count carry a punishment of two years to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
The punishment on the second count is 180 days to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Her arraignment on the charges was set for 9 a.m. in the district courtroom in the Refugio County Courthouse on March 19.
Other felony indictments were the following:
Eulalio DeLeon, 37, of Edinberg; possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Francisco Flores, 20, of Houston; possession of a controlled substance.
Herberto Garay-Trejo, 35, of Victoria; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Spring Beonca Garcia, 30, of Baytown; one count of tampering with evidence; a second count of possession of a controlled substance.
Javier Gonzales, 42, of La Feria; smuggling of persons.
Carlos Gonzalez-Mar, 42, of Apodaca, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; firearm, smuggling three or more.
Bavan Hajo, 22, of Cypress; possession of a controlled substance.
Felipe Martinez III, 42, of Baytown; bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
Rafael Cantu Medrano, 39, of Victoria; evading arrest and detention with a vehicle; a second count of possession of a controlled substance.
Alejandro Thomas Mendez, 33, of Alice; bail jumping and failure to appear-felony.
Manuel Mendez-Rivas, 33, of Corpus Christi; possession of a controlled substance.
Heather Marie Padilla, 28, of San Antonio; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Sparkles Nicole Reynolds, 25, of Houston; possession of a controlled substance.
Pastor Reina Rondon, 47, of Houston; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Yuiesky Vasquez, 29, of Houston; tampering with a government record with intent to harm.
Christopher Robin Winscott, 29, of Corpus Christi; possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Allen Wolfe, 38, of Corpus Christi; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Jose Manuel Martinez, 26, of Houston; money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; Money Services Act violation.
Eliseo Rodriguez Jr., 31, of Houston; money laundering $2,500 to $30,000; Money Services Act violation.