BAYSIDE – The construction of a multi-purpose playground was the first municipal construction completed since Hurricane Harvey destroyed previous playgrounds and equipment n August 2017, according to Donna Easton, city council member.
Restoration of the town hall /community center is in progress, and is expected to be finished soon.
The KaBoom! playground drew more than 150 people both from town and out of town.
Refugio County Jail inmates, as well as Bayside Volunteer Fire Department fire department generators were on hand to help, as well.
One prep for the playground took place last week. Assembly work on the playground began at 8 a.m. Saturday and continued through 2 p.m. to its completion.
“The turnout was wonderful,” Easton said.
“We had a lot of workers. It went so good,” said Mayor Sharon Scott.
Scott said she thanks the many donors who provided the luncheon.
“Food was donated, and some gave us money to buy stuff,” Scott said.
A prep day for the build on the previous Thursday saw volunteers enjoying breakfast and a lunch.
“We already have people using the playground,” Scott said on Monday.
She said some of the people who grew up in Bayside said, “Wish we had this when we were growing up.”
Assistant City Secretary Misty Minshew organized the build and was please to see its outcome.
“This was way more exciting,” Minshew said.
“I was worried the whole time (not enough people would show up),” she said.
“Everything went really smooth. We actually finished an hour ahead of time,” she added.
The playground was paid for by the Rebuild Texas Fund partnering with KaBoom! playground equipment.
“We never knew the amount (of funding),” Minshew said.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.