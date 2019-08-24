Bayside gets the grant

Tim Delaney photo Ro Ellis (standing left) with Wilson Consulting, who Refugio County has contracted to help with administration of grants, and Jose De Leon, engineer with LNV Engineering, explain the Rebuild Texas $350,000 grant Bayside was awarded to rehabilitate the town's community center/town hall. The announcement of the grant award was made Tuesday night, Aug. 13, during the Bayside City Council meeting attended by about 30 residents.