BAYSIDE – A part of Texas history little is known about was the focus of a recent meeting of the Bayside Historical Society.
When the Mexican army came to Texas, and the Goliad massacre and the Alamo fell in a period between September 1835 and April 1836, people in Texas panicked. Hardly any communication existed, so they received no updates about the Mexican army or where it was headed.
Widespread rumors resulted in a rout of the new republic’s residents. The escaping residents’ exodus was known as the “runaway scrape,” a flight to the Sabine River and Louisiana for safety.
“It is something that is not being taught in our schools,” said presenter Carrol Scogin-Brincefield. She and Douglas Kubicek illustrated what transpired for the Texas refugees.
“Many died of disease and hardship in the runaway scrape,” Scogin-Brincefield said.
Historical accounts describe dwellings with food and drinks on the table left, as well as all belongings except for bare necessities – virtual ghost towns and communities. The scenes were unnerving.
Also, 1836 was one of the coldest and wettest years. Most of the refugees – pregnant women or women with children, ended up barefooted because of mud and the quagmire the weather created.
“The official start date (of the runaway scrape) was March 11 in Gonzales after the Alamo fell on March 6,” said Kubicek. But most people in San Patricio, Refugio, Copano and Aransas already knew the Mexican army had arrived in the area.
“Were they protected by Houston’s army? No! They were on their own,” Scogin-Brincefield said.
At rivers, the refugees had to cross on ferries where they could find them. And they used common “roads” – like the El Camino Real – to travel on because the roads were safer than crossing country where Native American tribes could capture or kill them.
At one final ferry on the Sabine River, thousands refugees from all over Texas stretched for 20 miles waiting to cross over to Louisiana. Many who made the trip did not return to Texas, but many others did return.
Scogin-Brincefield and Kubicek said the numerous stories that were logged will be in their book Flight to the Sabine: Memories of the Runway Scrape.
A publish date was not available.