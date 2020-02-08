REFUGIO ---– The Mascorro brothers will once again don the same uniform.
Refugio senior Ysidro Mascorro made his commitment to continue his academic and football career at Sam Houston State University earlier this week.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound linebacker will join his older brother, Trace, on the Bearkat football team.
“After talking with my family and spending countless hours trying to decide my future, I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Sam Houston State University,” Ysidro said in a Twitter post on Jan. 29.
Ysidro was the second leading tackler for the Bobcats this year, helping lead them to the 2A Division I state championship and the program’s first ever 16-0 season.
He registered 192 tackles, including 48 tackles for loss and three sacks, and had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He won the District 16-2A Division I Most Valuable Player Award and was a first team all-state selection on the Associated Press Sports Editors 2A All-State Team.
Last week, it was announced that he was selected as the Padilla Poll Coaches 2A Division I Defensive Player of the year, sharing the honor with teammate Zavien Wills.
He was also selected a first team linebacker on the mySouTex All-Star Football Team and finished second to Wills in the voting for the mySouTex Defensive MVP.
Trace transferred to SHSU from UTEP last year. Trace started as a Bearkat on the defensive line where he was a disruptive force, so much so that he was named the Southland Conference’s Newcomer of the Year for 2019 and first team all-SLC.
He is the first Bearkat to grab the honor as the league’s top newcomer since Chris Chaloupka in 1999. It is rare for a defensive player to get that award in the SLC and Trace is the first defensive player to get the honor from any school since UIW’s Myke Tavarres in 2015.
Trace, listed at 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, started all 12 games for the Kats on the defensive line, racking up 15 1/2 tackles for loss, five sacks and forcing a pair of fumbles for a Bearkat defense that led all of the FCS in tackles for loss. He had five sacks and 41 tackles and will be a senior for the 2020 season.
For the past several seasons, SHSU has been known for its offense but the Bearkat defense improved greatly in 2019 and led the nation in third down conversion percentage defense and rushing defense.
Both brothers played on the 2016 Refugio team that won a state championship and finished 15-1.