Beeville’s Half Buzzed Half Race will be taking place on March 26 in Beeville.
Participants will have the option to run (or walk) a half marathon, 5K or 10K. Registration includes race bib, T-shirt and a finishers medal. Prizes and awards will be given to top overall finishers of all three races, male and female.
All participants can carb up the night prior with a Friday evening spaghetti dinner held at the Grant Building as well as refreshments for all participants, including a specialty cocktail at Coastal Bend Distilling after the race. To sign up, visit the Beeville Chamber of Commerce at 1705 N. St. Mary’s Street.
The deadline to sign up with guaranteed shirt is March 11 at 4 p.m. Online registration closes March 24.