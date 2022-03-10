Members of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority will raffle a rustic patio cooler filled with a variety of items at the Refugio County Fair this year.
The theme for the raffle is “Time for Fun.” Items include a patio cooler, tickets to a Hooks baseball game, a corn hole game, fishing pole, stocked tackle box, 20 $1 bills, a $20 gift card to Whataburger with a Whataburger tumbler, home spa items, $100 gift card, $20 gift certificate to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, personal shade tent and many other items.
A table will be set up in the Refugio Expo Center from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 24, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, when the drawing will be held.
Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and may be purchased at the Expo Center or from sorority members.
This raffle is the sorority’s fundraiser for the year. The sorority assists members of the community who have specific needs at Thanksgiving, Christmas and through-out the year
For more information about the raffle or purchasing tickets, contact Diana Brown at 361-526-3006.
Information submitted by Barbara Critchlow, with Beta Sigma Phi