Better late than never

Approximately 100 guests attended a dedication for the Refugio County Multi-Purpose Center at the Refugio County Fairgrounds on Oct. 20.
“Hurricane Harvey has provided us opportunities to come together in many ways, locally, and regionally,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said at the event. “ Many of us in this room today would not have gotten to know each other like we have, if not for Harvey.”
The building was completed in late 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the county from dedicating the building.
“The building dedication was more about personal relationships than about the building,” Blaschke said after the event.
State Senator Lois Kolkhorst was among the invited guests. She said she was proud of the accomplishments in Refugio County and the ongoing recovery and resiliency efforts necessary to mitigate future disasters.
Blaschke stressed the importance of networking and professional relationships between agencies before a crisis like Hurricane Harvey presents itself.
“We will forever be the ‘Harvey Team of Refugio,’ ” Blaschke said. “And, we will always cherish those relationships while overcoming those trials.”
Blaschke said he was asked by a reporter after Hurricane Harvey if the county was prepared for such a disaster.
“I paused and said, ‘Not adequately,’ not fully understanding what adequately really meant in light of what happened,” Blaschke said. “This building is the result of us attempting to better define ‘adequate,’ so we are better prepared and able to respond in a resilient way for future disasters. We did not have a durable building to store or stage supplies and recovery materials for our communities. Now, we do,”
Blaschke thanked Rebuild Texas for funds contributed to the county’s recovery.
“This facility will serve all residents in a multitude of ways for a common purpose of preparedness and recovery of disasters,” Blaschke said. “It will be used by our youth and their sponsors to promote education and showcase talents in 4-H and FFA projects. This asset will be extended to the needs of others who may wish to utilize it for public service and emergency management efforts within our region and state.”
Blaschke also thanked the architects and engineers of the Ardurra Group, construction contractors with progressive Structures, and the One Star Foundation and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation for assisting with the funding of Rebuild Texas.
