BAYSIDE – Cutting- edge archeology will be the subject presented by Dr. Thomas J. Williams of the University of Texas at the quarterly meeting of the Bayside Historical Society at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
The meeting will be at the Bayside Community Center, 909 First St. in Bayside.
Williams will talk about “Evidence of early (16,000 years ago) projectile point technology at the Gault Site in Central Texas.”
A second portion of the meeting will be a presentation by the new owner of the Wood Mansion in Bayside. The new owner, Jon Breeden, will talk about plans for the historic structure and collect input from the audience.
After the presentations, there will be refreshments and a door prize drawing.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For information call Herndon Williams at 512-497-6191 or Tim Delaney at 361-877-7975.