REFUGIO – Some people dream of winning the lottery in order to enjoy financial rewards, but Blanca Fradera just wants people to be counted.
A partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau based in Corpus Christi, Fradera visits civic groups in several areas throughout the 12-county Coastal Bend region and speaks with the urgency of an evangelist spreading the word about the importance of making sure everyone is counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.
“There is $675 billion every year in federal funding, and we want a piece of the pie,” Fradera said. “The Census determines where money is distributed.
“Also in 2010, the state of Texas gained four seats in Congress. Some states lost representation. We want to make sure our voices are heard at the local, state and national levels, and the Census is a big part of that.”
Because federal funding and representation are at stake, issues which impact the daily lives of Americans in regard to healthcare, education, road construction and a host of other areas, Fradera said it is important for people to respond to the Census and be counted.
“We encourage every single human being to respond,” she said. “Whether people are documented or undocumented, newborn children or even another family living in the same home – everyone should be counted. It’s so important.
“With $675 billion in funding, we want some of that money for this area — we need some of that money. In Texas, $43 billion is distributed every year from federal funds based on Census numbers. That’s $1,578 per Texan every year.”
For Refugio County and other areas, the Census will affect state redistricting, which determines political boundaries in the Texas Legislature, as well as forecasts for future transportation needs.
“There are so many ways the Census affects people every day that people just aren’t aware of,” Fradera said.
The Census officially begins March 12 and continues through July 31.
“It goes by quickly.” Fradera said. “April 1 is Census Day. There is a strong focus on counting people who live in housing quarters, such as the elderly, convents and prisons.”
Filling out a Census form — whether online or a traditional paper version — is quick and easy, said Delilah Garcia, a media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Making sure Refugio County residents are accurately counted is a high priority, said Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke.
“It’s very important,” he said.
Census workers and volunteers are needed to help make the process work.
“We will be one of the biggest employers in the nation,” Garcia said, adding that the Census Bureau will temporarily rise to the third largest employer in the United States behind Wal-Mart and Amazon.
“Getting this census information is important because people are investing in their communities (when they fill out the census form),” Garcia said. “We will do our best to make sure everyone is counted.”
Jess Avina, assistant regional census manager, said the census is important because it helps determine funds for roads, local healthcare and a variety of other items “that make communities better places to live.”
He said census participation benefits everyone. In addition to being able to use computers or traditional paper forms, people can also fill out the census on their smartphone, he said.
“It’s a win-win for everyone if you participate,” Avina said. “You can make a difference in your community, and those funds will come to Texas instead of being sent somewhere else. You get a chance to help shape the future of your country, your state and your community in a positive way.”
The Census is easy to complete, and all the data collected is confidential and “cannot be used against you in anyway, and only benefits you and your community,” Avina said.
While reminders will be sent out to local residents, local people will also be hired to make sure a thorough job is done.
“That’s the biggest piece to help us,” Avina said. “We want to hire local people who understand the area and whom people know and trust.
“We are bringing jobs to the community and want to hire people who are dedicated to making a difference.”
Those interested in Census jobs should visit 2020census.gov/jobs. For more information on the Census itself, visit www.census.gov.
Required by law since the 1700s, the Census is actually mentioned in Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which empowers Congress to conduct the Census in “such manner as they shall by Law direct.”
The Census is only conducted once every 10 years, “so it’s important that we get this right, because we won’t have the chance to fix it for another decade,” Fradera said.
The Census is confidential, and the privacy of individuals responding is protected for 72 years, also by federal law.
“After 72 years, the information becomes public record,” Fradera said. “Because of that, there is a strong genealogy department at the U.S. Census Bureau. Ancresty.com and others get information from us.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The County Press and the News of San Patricio.