Contributed photo The Marine Corps League every year continues to bring Christmas cheers to two elementary boys and girls in every elementary school in Refugio County, including Goliad Elementary school. Pictured in Santa's workshop are (from left) Alfonso Villarreal, Richard Sanchez, and Richard Cantu Sr,. assembling the bicycles.
Contributed photo The results are big smiles of the boys and girls who received the bicycles at the Woodsboro Elementary School. From left are Bentley Clark, Alana Dominguez, Elijah Adams and Ariah Dzierzanowski. Looking on is Leslie Garza, principal of Woodsboro Elementary School.
