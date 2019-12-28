‘Bleeding orange and black,’ fans gush over state championship

REFUGIO – Bleeding orange and black is a metaphor for fans of the Refugio Bobcats.
The phrase means the fan is through and through, enthusiastically devoted – Refugio’s colors are orange and black.
“All of my family bleeds orange and black,” said Frances Elizalde, who traveled up to Arlington in a bus about 355 miles with other fans to see the Refugio Bobcats win the state championship.
“The Bobcats had a hard time getting started. I loved the replay TV at the stadium,” she said.
After the half, Elizalde said she thinks the Bobcats had a plan.
Of course, when the clock ran out, and the Bobcats finished the game 28-7, Elizalde couldn’t contain herself.
All the while screaming with delight, as all other fans were roaring at the win.
“My husband was tugging on my arm, saying, ‘Sit down! Sit down! Sit down!’” she said.
The excitement continued Friday at Elizalde’s business – Frances’ Beauty Salon.
The women there were trading stories about the game and the bus trip.
“We could have watched it on TV, but we felt we needed to support them,” Elizalde said.
“And we keep on doing it because we support the kids,” she added.
Elizalde’s mother, Pauline Vallenzuela, was 93 in the Refugio Manor, and she went to the state game a couple of years ago.
Coach Jason Herring, upon returning to Refugio, brought a state championship medal to her, and let her wear it.
Nicholas Solis, a 2007 Refugio High School graduate, said he watched the game on cable TV.
“I knew it was a good game after Refugio led 21-7. It was in the bag,” Solis said.
He said he and his friends were really worried at the half when the score was 7-7.
“It was a bunch of my friends sitting around having a good time – yelling at the TV,” he said.
“My little brother, Jacob Solis, was on the team who won a state championship,” he said.
So, naturally, he and his friends were glued to the TV to see what would happen.
Ida Ramirez, who arranged for buses to carry fans to the game, had the same confidence as the players.
“I knew our kids would come back and win it,” she said.
“Our kids don’t give up. They play with their heart. It was a very well deserved championship,” she added.
Ramirez said being at the game was exciting.
“Everybody around us was hollering. It was very exciting. I was ecstatic,” she added.
“There were 50 of us on the bus. We talked about it most of the way. But then most started going to sleep,” she said.
The bus rolled in to Refugio around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
“Everybody was happy. In my opinion, I think they will be fine (next year),” she said.
“I also am excited by baseball coming. It is the same group of kids with heart and character,” she said.
Ramirez postulated that this year could be the year 2019-20 that the Refugio Bobcats come out as state champions in football and baseball.
The Bobcats have won fans all over, not just from Refugio.
Beeville, San Angelo, San Antonio and many other spots across the entire country.
Rhonda Perez of Woodsboro had become a fan.
“We watched on my TV. My daughter and I watched,” she said.
“I was very, very impressed,” she said.
“I like the kids, and I know a lot of the kids,” she said.
The 1988 Woodsboro graduate said her husband is related to Austin Ochoa; they are cousins.
Gary Bourland is a big fan, and he attended the game, as well.
“Overall, I think we played really well,” he said, noting that Post was 15-0 like Refugio.
“They sputtered a little bit, but our defense held them to 7 points, and 0 points in the second half,” Bourland said.
“They worked hard and quick and knew what they were doing,” he said.
“Then in the second half the offense kicked in,” he said.
“I was elated at the beginning of the year. I had thought we had a chance,” Bourland said.
But Bourland was worried when Refugio played Shiner.
“In my opinion, that was the state game, and Refugio won by two points,” he said.
Bourland praised the team.
“It is a team that refuses to give up,” he said.
“One little mistake by the opponent, and they will take advantage of it,” he said.
Bourland said the Bobcats really do a lot for the entire county, especially Refugio.
When the Bobcats play out of town, he said people usually say the town rolls up the sidewalks.
“But there’s not anybody here to roll the sidewalks up,” he said.
“I have to say it: We have the finest, best coaching staff in any class in Texas,” Bourland said.
A meme was going around on Facebook: It depicted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talking to his head coach Jason Garrett. Jones was saying, “Get your stuff together Garrett, or I know a coach in Refugio.”
But Jason Herring is humble when it comes to the team.
“We have the greatest kids in Texas here in Refugio. They are so very deserving to be state champions,” Herring said.
“We ask a lot of them throughout the whole year, as far as dedication and hard work. This is the very best character and heart group I have ever coached,” he said.
“They simply refused to lose all season long. To knock off four straight undefeated and top ranked teams in a row is mind boggling,” he noted.
“These kids deserve all of the credit. I am extremely happy for both the kids and the community of Refugio,” he added.
As far as next season goes, we have eight kiddos returning on defense who started and played a ton of games this season. On offense, we will have to rebuild our offensive line, as we will graduate four out of the five starters,” he said.
“Our biggest question going into next year will be at the quarterback position, as to who will replace Austin Ochoa,” he said.
“But we have some tremendous candidates to do it.”
