The contracts of Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales and seven other administrators were ex- tended during the Refugio ISD board of directors meeting on Feb. 7. Gonzales is now under contract through 2026.
Also receiving contract extensions were Refugio High School Principal Brandon Duncan, Refugio Junior High School Principal Chriszelda Hawthorne, Refugio Elementary School Principal Twyla Thomas and Refugio Elementary School Assistant Principal Olivia Deleon.
The contracts of Athletic Director Jason Herring, Executive Director of Finance and Accountability Lisa Herring and Goliad Special Education Cooperative Director Lori Homeyer were also extended. The board approved the payment of invoices to
Boynton Williams & Associates architecture firm and proposed pay applications for the Refugio Media Commons, Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium and high school auditorium repair projects.
