REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcat Band will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Refugio County Community Center.
The meal will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and tea or water for $10.00.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. with serving beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the high school office, the administration building office or the band hall.
The funds will go toward the end of year activities.
“The Mighty Bobcat Band program has seen a lot of changes this year. With the addition of the 7th and 8th graders this year to the marching band and a new director with new expectations, the band has come a long way in a short period of time,” said band director Ted Buhrts.
“The marching band grew from 29 members last year to 70 members this year.
“The students are working hard on several different concerts coming up this spring.
“The purpose of the end of year activities is to promote recruitment and retention in the program,” Buhrts added.