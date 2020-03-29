REFUGIO — Offering a chance to celebrate the legacy of Refugio Independent School District’s impact on people’s lives, honor those who have contributed to the district, and also enhance education is the goal of the Refugio Education Foundation’s Bobcat Tribute Plaza, which is in the fundraising stage.
The project is the first major fundraiser for the REF, which was officially organized as a nonprofit group in August 2019.
“A group of Refugio High School graduates came to me during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and wanted to help the school district,” said RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales.
“We didn’t have an education foundation, and we felt that was a major way to help provide opportunities for our students and staff and enhance the educational technology available in the classroom.
“The tribute plaza is one of the first fundraising efforts and it will be located in the courtyard by the high school cafeteria.
“It’s a twofold effort. It will both recognize the great men and women who came through Refugio High School or their family members and also raise money to ensure more educational opportunities to benefit our current students and faculty.”
Roz Keck, president of the foundation, said the organization has come a long way in the past seven months.
“We started not even a year ago — in August 2019,” Keck said. “We had a group of alumni who wanted to start a foundation to be able to give back to our hometown and school.
“In October 2019, the Refugio High School classes of 1965 to 1973 held a reunion. The goal of the classes was to do something to give back to the school district. The reunion planners decided a tribute plaza would be a nice way to raise funds and also build a lasting area to honor people associated with Refugio ISD.”
The alumni who formed the foundation talked about having an area with engraved bricks listing the names of people affiliated with the district.
“We wanted to do something that would honor the time and dedication people devote to the school, and decided a plaza would be a great way to do it,” Keck said.
“We contacted Gary Smith, who is a 1968 graduate of Refugio High School and an architect who taught classes at Texas Tech, and he designed the plaza for us.”
In addition to the engraved bricks, the plaza will feature trees, benches and a centerpiece featuring the district’s Bobcat mascot.
“The contractor who is doing renovation work at the school — Chris Brzozowski with Weaver & Jacobs in Corpus Christi, agreed to put together the concrete work for the plaza,” Keck said.
“In October when we had the big reunion for the classes of 1965 to 1973, we had a groundbreaking for the plaza. We’ve been selling engraved bricks since the reunion.”
The goal was to have much of the work for the plaza complete by the time school resumes this fall, but Keck said the coronavirus situation might delay that.
Nevertheless, the fundraising opportunities continue as bricks, benches, trees and the centerpiece are available for donors to sponsor. Those who want to be part of the first group to help sponsor the plaza should make a donation by April 9, Keck said.
“We need the order forms to be turned in by mid-April in order to have the engraved bricks installed in August,” Keck said. “People can still order bricks after that, but the first ones that are engraved will need to have the names turned in for them by April 9. After that, there will be plain bricks in the plaza that can be replaced later with engraved ones.”
Those honored at the plaza can be former students, faculty, school board members or just friends of the school district.
“People can donate as a memorial to someone or even to recognize a recent graduate or someone who is graduating this year.” Keck said. “Anybody who has ties to the district and wants to leave a legacy at the school is encouraged to be a part of this project.
“All of the profits will go toward teacher classroom grants to enrich and inspire learning and maximum innovation and opportunities for students.”
Keck said the fundraiser has had a slow start, but she hopes that as people learn about the plaza, they will want to make donations.
“It’s been slow, but there was a lot of interest at the reunion. We hope things will pick back up. Gary (Smith) did a great job in visualizing this plaza and we are excited about being able to do this.
“Our goal is to create something that will be there forever and to have it grow over time, and also to raise funds to offer students a better learning experience. It’s a fantastic opportunity and we’re excited to do it.”
Four-inch by eight-inch bricks can be purchased for $100, with smaller duplicates costing $20.
Eight-by-eight inch bricks cost $175, with smaller replicas available for $25 each.
Sponsorship of benches with engraved plaques costs $5,000 each, and sponsorship of live oak or Japanese blueberry trees with an engraved plaque cost $3,000 each.
Sponsorship of the tribute plaza centerpiece is available for $3,500.
Order forms are available at https://refugioeducationfoundation.org under the Bobcat Tribute Plaza header.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.