REFUGIO – The spirit of Refugio Bobcat football past, present and future gathered for an electrifying celebration of the program’s five state championships, paying tribute to those who have brought griditon glory to the community.
Fans lined the street between the high school athletic facility and the community center to pay tribute to the 2019 football team that capped off a perfect 16-0 season and also paid tribute to state championship teams spanning 50 years.
Champion teams of the past include the 1970 team that won the football program’s first state title, and the teams that won state titles in 1982, 2011 and 2016.
Members of the 1970 team who attended the celebration included Jerry Kay, James Durst, David Kirkland, Rudy Vela and Leo Vasquez.
That 1970 squad actually tied two-time defending state champion Iowa Park, snapping that team’s perfect record at 29 consecutive games.
In those days, there was no overtime, so the teams ended in a 7-7 deadlock and shared the state title that year.
Still, it was the first time a Refugio football team had ascended to those heights.
Kirkland said the celebration for the 2019 state championship team is also the first time the 1970 team has been honored.
“It’s long overdue,” he said.
Durst said the winning tradition never gets old, and he believes there will be more Bobcat state championships to come.
“We’re not done yet,” he said.
“I feel proud for the kids on the other state championship teams,” Kirkland said.
“It’s like a brotherhood,” Durst added. “It takes hard work and dedication. A lot of these kids have brothers, fathers, uncles or grandfathers who played.”
The latest version of the Refugio state champs also is the winningest team in Refugio football history, compiling a 55-6 record over the years.
The senior class of 2020 played in three state championship games, and is the first group to win two state titles during their time in high school.
In another new twist for 2019, the Bobcat band featured members from the seventh and eighth grade adding their talents to the high school band.
“It’s the first time the seventh and eighth-graders have marched,” said band director Ted Buhrts. “It’s a great experience for them.
State Rep. Geanie Morrison, who represents Refugio County, issued a proclamation honoring the team’s commitment to outstanding achievement.
“You all worked together and it took teamwork with the community backing you 100 percent,” she said. “Your coaches are not only coaching you for football, but for life, and that’s very important.”
Mayor Wanda Dukes presented the key to the city to Athletic Director and head coach Jason Herring and told the players, “this achievement could not have happened without the encouragement of your parents.”
“The town of Refugio was filled with excitement and the team played like champions and brought state and national recognition to the team, school and town.”
Kent Harris, a member of the 1982 championship team and the son of coach George Harris, said he was fortunate to compete in track and field at the college level at Baylor University, but “my most memorable athletic moment was winning a state championship at Refugio High School.
“Congratulations on winning your memory of a lifetime.”
Malcolm Franklin of the 2011 state champions talked about how playing for coach Herring “was awesome” and encouraged the students to make the most of their opportunities.
“When you get a chance in life, make the most of it,” he said, “and keep God first in everything you do.”
Ysidro Mascorro spoke on behalf of the 2016 and 2019 state champions.
“I thank everyone for their support and constant encouragement through the ups and downs,” he said.
“I want to thank our parents who have cheered us on since Pee Wee football — without you, this would not be possible.
“I want to thank my teammates — every time we were down, someone would step forward.”
Ysidro encouraged the teams that will follow the 2019 team to continue the tradition.
“To those who come after us — keep the winning going,” he said.
2019 standout Austin Ochoa also thanked the parents of his teammates.
“I want to thank all the parents for raising such a special group of young men,” he said.
“I thank the coaches for putting in the time to make us the most successful group in Refugio history.”
Ochoa thanked his teammates and offered advice to the Bobcat football teams of the future.
“You guys showed what it means to fight and persevere, he said.
“My advice to the players coming back is first to always be coachable, to be respectful, have a good work ethic and keep that winning attitude.”
Coach Herring said when he came to Refugio, he saw all the elements in place to establish a powerhouse program.
“There is such a strong tradition here, and you’ve got great kids, great talent and a great community,” he said.
“This (celebration) is not just about this year, it’s about five awesome state champions. What an awesome ride. I don’t ever get tired of talking about our 2019 16-0 state champion Refugio Bobcats.”
Building on an already outstanding tradition makes the victories even better, Herring said.
“There have been a lot of great teams here and that’s what makes this special,” he said.
“I thank the entire community. I think it’s the best in the country. We have a great school board and teachers; it takes everybody.”
The list of contributors to the Feb. 10 parade, of course, included the athletes who pushed the limits of endurance to overcome every challenge, the coaches who guided the efforts and put the team in position to win, the marching band whose sounds entertained and energized the players and fans, the cheerleaders whose vocal support helped propel the team to greater heights and the fans whose loyalty and yelling encouraged the team.
But beyond the obvious contributors, those behind the scenes were also recognized, including the parents who instilled a strong work ethic, the coaches’ wives for their enduring support and sacrifices, the teachers whose role in educating the students should not be overlooked, and countless others in the community whose encouragement played a role in the team’s success.
Herring noted that this year’s senior class is the only group to win two state championships in its four-year high school career, and added that every player had an important role in the team’s success.
“I thank all 74 of you for a job well done,” he said. “I have never in my life coached a team with more heart. You have tremendous heart and character.
“I also want to thank the (junior varsity). They did a wonderful job week in and week out of getting the varsity ready to play.”
Herring then brought the entire Refugio football coaching staff on stage, thanking them for a job well done.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press.