REFUGIO – Keeping the Refugio Bobcats fight song – “Dixie” – came to a Refugio school board vote on Nov. 25, but the issue may not be over.
School trustees voted 5-2 to keep the song. Future board meetings may see the issue return.
The song is not sung but played as the school’s fight song at football games.
However, many have found the song offensive, as it suggests a different time and lifestyle of Southern plantations and the Confederates in the American Civil War.
The song was written by Daniel Decatur Emmett of Mount Vernon, Ohio, in 1859.
The song was one of Abraham Lincoln’s favorites at the time.
But it became the national anthem of the Confederacy during the American Civil War.
From the Refugio school board minutes of that Nov. 25 meeting:
“Several individuals came forward to address the RISD School Board in regards to item 6a – the discontinuation of the Refugio High School fight song.
“Eleven individuals spoke against the use of the fight song, while five spoke in favor of continuing the Refugio fight song.
“Motion by Jorge Jaso, second by Eugene Lewis to discontinue the playing of the Refugio Fight song.
“Voting for: Jorge Jaso and Eugene Lewis – voting to keep the Refugio fight song: Andy Rocha, Ethel Garza, Kelley Walker, Lorraine Garcia, and T. Wayne Price. 5-2.”
In addition, the school board also released the following statement on Nov. 27.
“For decades, students and graduates of Refugio High School have united behind the fight song Dixie.
“Recently, the district has received several inquiries about the continued use of the fight song and recognizes that it holds different meaning for some within our diverse student body and community.
“To most students and alumni, the tune has been a source of school pride and unity. In the eyes of the district, the song has no other application.
“In the months to come, the district will consult with stakeholders, including current students, regarding the use of the song Dixie. In the interim, the district encourages our community and alumni to unite in support of our students and players who have worked tirelessly to advance to the next round of the UIL 2A Division 1 playoffs and not let negative discourse on social media serve as a distraction.”
Then on Dec. 16, more citizens spoke on the fight song during public comments, “requesting a permanent end to the Refugio Fight Song.”
Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said the next regularly scheduled board meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugiooffice@mysoutex.com.