When he was a child, Lee Riemenschneider dreamed of being a firefighter, and seven decades later it is still a role that is an important part of his life.
“I’ve been a part of the Woodsboro fire department for 58 years — I joined in 1962,” said Riemenschneider, who has served as the volunteer fire department’s chief for 41 of those years.
He has seen plenty of changes during that time, from an era when whistles were used to alert firefighters to the state-of-the-art communications systems of today. He has also helped mentor firefighters who have moved on to other places, including the full-time professional fire department in Victoria and Ronnie Williams, who now serves as chief of the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.
The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department currently has 19 members, all of whom are volunteers.
“We love doing the job because it’s important for the community, and it helps protect people and keep them safe,” Riemenschneider said. “But we don’t get paid anything for doing it. It’s just something we do because we want to.”
Riemenschneider’s father was a member of the WVFD, and that inspired him to want to be a part of the department as well.
“You couldn’t join until you were 18, so when I was younger I would go up to the fire station and help sweep and clean the building and roll up the fire hose,” he said. “I really liked being there. Dad was there, and I had a bunch of friends there. I more or less grew up with it.”
Riemenschneider’s father — Lee Richard — died in 1965, but Riemenschneider said he wanted to continue the job he grew up admiring so much.
“I just stayed with it,” he said. “I’m going to try to make it to 80 if the Lord is willing. I will turn 76 on July 28, but I’ll continue to do whatever I can do as long as I’m able — I’ll keep at it.”
In addition to serving as a firefighter and first responder, Riemenschneider did a lot of welding work on the department’s vehicles, placing bumper guards on the trucks. Whatever needed to be done, Riemenschneider said, he was glad to do.
“I just enjoy working with people in the community — I get along with everybody,” he said.
While fighting fires is the part of the job that community members are probably most familiar with, some of the firefighters also serve as emergency care attendants who provide medical care during emergencies.
“At one time there were 10 of us (Woodsboro firefighters) who were trained ECAs,” Riemenschneider said. He recalls helping provide services to a man who was injured trying to save his vehicle from the spreading flames of a house fire on Magnolia Street. And while WVFD members did their best, “he ended up passing away.”
Helping treat people who have sustained traumatic injuries is an important part of the job, but some handle the experience differently than others, Riemenschneider said.
“Especially for the younger ones who aren’t as experienced in dealing with that type of thing, if you have a bad wreck on the highway it puts a strain on them,” he said. “We tell them to stand back when we’re at the scene if they need to do that, and they can also get counseling.”
Firefighters also have to endure a lot of training exercises to help them prepare to handle a variety of emergency situations, and although it’s not an easy responsibility, it is something that Riemenschneider said still motivates him.
“I still love doing it — working with the other firefighters and training with them,” he said. “It’s something we know we are doing to help the community stay safe.”
One of the difficulties the fire department faces is that the fire station was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and it still hasn’t been rebuilt. It’s been a slow recovery process, but Riemenschneider is hopeful a new station will be built soon.
“We’ve been working out of another building owned by the city until our building is finally ready,” he said. “I know people who have lost their homes, and it’s taken a long time to get them rebuilt. It seems like it’s taken too long, and to me first responders and firefighters ought to be a priority. We’re the ones that help everybody.”
Riemenschneider said the WVFD receives funding from both the city of Woodsboro and Refugio County, but the department also has fundraisers to help purchase necessary equipment.
“We have had a letter drive that’s been very successful,” he said. “We have done very well with the letter drive. ExxonMobil has also given us a donation which we’re very thankful for, and there are a couple of other (businesses) that have helped us, too. Little by little we are strongly coming back.”
One of the recent fires that presented a big challenge to the department was in the Mission River subdivision southeast of Woodsboro.
The fire began about 6:40 p.m. on April 11 and was still smoldering a day later.
“That one was really tough; it was long and drawn out,” Riemenschneider said. “There was so much debris it was really hard to go in and fight it. We did the best we could. I left about 5 (a.m.) the next morning. We were called back a few times to put out hotspots.”
Medical calls are also a top priority.
“We always help out (emergency medical services),” Riemenschneider said. “Halo Flight (an emergency medical helicopter service in Corpus Christi which serves Refugio County) uses the football field, and we always help them out. They usually have just two people, and they need three or four (to secure patients for transportation).”
Riemenschneider said he has seen plenty of WVFD firefighters come and go over the years.
“Most of our personnel are all young these days,” he said. “I’m about the only one left from way back when. We have Trace Claybrook (the assistant fire chief) and four of five others with good experience that are really involved in trying to build everything back up.”
One of the firefighters who helped train Riemenschneider was Gene Tuttle, owner of the local meat market and father of current owner Stanley Tuttle, who is also the Precinct 2 county commissioner.
“He lived a few blocks away from the station, but he would always be the first one to reach the fire station if there was an emergency,” Riemenschneider said of Gene Tuttle. “We used to accuse him of sleeping in his clothes. No matter what time an alarm went off, you weren’t going to beat him to the station. He was the fire chief for Woodsboro when I first started.”
Riemenschneider said there are still members of the Tuttle family serving as volunteer firefighters today — “they’re all good people.”
One of the changes from the time he first started is that both men and women are firefighters, Riemenschneider said.
“We have both men and women, and they all do a great job for us,” he said.
If there is one message he would like to convey to the community, it’s that people’s support is vital to keeping the fire department running effectively, Riemenschneider said.
“I’d ask them to just keep supporting your fire department, and we’ll keep working to help keep our community safe,” he said. “We really do appreciate all the support and thank everybody in Woodsboro for what they do to help keep us going.”
Riemenschneider’s wife May Ellen, said she began dating him when they were in seventh or eighth grade, so she’s seen firsthand his longterm commitment to the fire department.
“He’s very dedicated, and I’ve always supported him,” she said. “Over the years he’s kept all the equipment running and built the trucks up to where they really look nice. I really admire that. He’s had so many young men come in, and he was like their second dad.
“Ever since I’ve known him the fire department has been very important to him. We sleep with the radio on all night in our house in case there’s a call — that’s just been our life.
“I’m very proud of him, and we are just so appreciative of those who have supported and been there for the fire department. We are thankful for all they’ve done, and I know the community is thankful for what our firefighters do.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the News of San Patricio and Refugio County Press and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or at josborne@mySouTex.com.