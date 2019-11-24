Bourland won't run

REFUGIO – Gary Bourland, Precinct 3/3A county commissioner, announced this past week he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Bourland, 73, has served as the Precinct 3 commissioner for 20 years.
He was a justice of the peace for 17 years.
“I ran for JP in 1982 and got elected,” he said.
“I have served Refugio County ever since,” he said.
Bourland will tell you he has served the public for a total of 59 years.
“I was 14 years old. There were five of us who watched the weather,” he said.
The five were official weather watchers.
He said he went to highway patrol school, as well.
“I served 16 years as a highway patrol officer,” he said.
While Bourland is retiring from the commissioner’s position, he said he will hold on to his Refugio municipal judge position.
“I am stepping down from the commissioner position. My health is about to become an issue,” he said.
“I just need to retire and do something else. I had a lot of people who asked me to run because I was on the ground floor of Hurricane Harvey,” he said.
“I think we will be fine,” he added.
Bourland always was first to make a motion to adjourn after commissioners court business.
“I’m sure they will adjourn without me,” he said.
“I have enjoyed and loved serving the people of Precinct 3. I thank everyone for their support and input, and for the trust,” he said.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.