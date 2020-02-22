REFUGIO – This year’s nominees for the annual Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Student Award for Refugio High School are seniors Chloe Boxell, Julianna Castellano and Colten Hesseltine. The recipient will receive the award at the chamber’s annual banquet Feb. 22.
Chloe Boxell is the daughter of Eli and Carla Boxell. She has been the president of her graduating class since 2016 and currently serves as the NHS treasurer.
She helped build a community playground with Rebuild Texas and KaBOOM! and is a Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Volunteer.
Boxell credits being a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as one thing that has helped her growth and development. She said the organization has helped her to become a positive influence to others and helped her to grow her relationship with Christ.
Some of the awards she has received are One Act Play honorable mention, Physics Honors award and the Chemistry award while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She will graduate from Coastal Bend College with an associates degree in May.
She plans to attend TAMU-College Station and major in Biomedical Engineering.
Julianna Castellano is the daughter of Joe Richard and Margie Castellano. She has been the student council vice-president since 2018 and was one of the captains of the RHS volleyball team in 2019.
She has served as an Altar server at St. James Catholic church since 2016 and helped with the Hurricane Harvey cleanup efforts in 2017. Her extra-curricular activities have included softball and One Act Play.
Castellano stated that being a cheerleader helped her to gain confidence, leadership skills and responsibility. “Through my drive and determination, I will be graduating this May from Coastal Bend College before I graduate from Refugio High School,” Castellano said.
She plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin. Her fields of interest are business and psychology.
Colten Hesseltine is the son of Cindi and Graig Hesseltine. He currently serves as secretary for the Roughriders 4-H Club and is a captain of the varsity basketball team.
After Hurricane Harvey, he helped fix roofs and distributed supplies to those in need. His volunteer efforts include coaching a little league team.
Hesseltine recognizes that he has learned how to manage his time more efficiently during his high school years. He stated, “I have also learned how to have a good work ethic because if you don’t have a good work ethic, you will never reach your highest potential.”
Some of the accolades he has received include 1st team All-state baseball and being a member of two state champion football teams. He has a 4.0 GPA and will graduate with 36 college hours.
Hesseltine’s plans are to further his education at Texas Tech University and become a physical therapist.