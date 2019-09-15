BAYSIDE – A rash of break-ins in Bayside halted after Sheriff Pinky Gonzales arrested one youth and then three more Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Gonzales said Thomas Albright, 18, had moved into his late grandfather’s trailer in Bayside, and five others soon joined him.
They had no car or jobs.
“At least one of them is a runaway from Bandera,” Gonzales said.
Apparently, the youths were dropped off in Bayside by one of their mothers, he said.
After the teens arrived, the break-ins began. Both the Bayside First Baptist Church and the Church of Christ were broken into.
At least three other homes were broken into, as well.
“All of this is still under investigation,” Gonzales said.
Three suspects were arrested at the Driscoll Rooke Covenant Park on Wednesday.
So far, these 18-year-olds, Thomas Albright, Alexander Regh and Isaiah Enriquez, all from Bandera, have been placed in the county jail.
One other, a juvenile, was transported to Victoria.
“Other subjects are being investigated,” Gonzales said.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.