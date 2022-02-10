Beeville citizens who are looking for a new place to exercise have a relatively new venue in town.
Buck and Boo CrossFit is a gym and physical fitness center that focuses on CrossFit and body classes.
CrossFit is a high intensity functional movement that includes a warmup, a short intense workout, and a cooldown period. These workouts last a full hour.
Buck and Boo also includes weight-based exercises as well. CrossFit has Olympic weightlifting mixed with cardio and gymnastics.
The business was opened by Joel Trevino and Andre Gaspard. Both of them were competition partners for CrossFit.
“We had been wanting to open a CrossFit place but it just wasn’t the right time. Finally, we both had enough time to be away from our business for a while and we decided it was time to open our own place.”
Buck and Boo CrossFit opened in October before hosting a grand opening celebration in November.
“Literally we said we were going to open our gym. We got to work and were open within a month.”
Trevino noted that many CrossFit owners from Victoria, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Portland turned up to the grand opening to support them. They brought some of their athletes with them.
The name of the business comes from the names Trevino and Gaspard had during their days competing.
Gaspard had the name Buck because he owned Bucks in Skidmore. Trevino had the name Boo during these competitions.
Trevino has been in CrossFit since 2012 before competing in 2015.
Gaspard got involved in CrossFit in 2016.
Trevino noted that the whole reason he got into CrossFit was for health purposes.
“I actually donated my kidney to my dad in 2012 and started CrossFit probably three weeks after that.”
Trevino encourages people to join Buck and Boo if they are on the fence.
“I’ve been in your shoes,” said Trevino, speaking to individuals who may be uncertain. “I’ve not always been the fittest person. I never thought I would be the fittest person. I feel like if I can do it, anyone is able to do it. Everyone needs to start somewhere and I think we have the perfect place for that to happen.”
Buck and Boo CrossFit sees many different kinds of clients throughout the day.
“We have anywhere from somebody who is wanting to compete, to somebody whose goal is to lose weight or build muscle to somebody who has never stepped foot in a gym or worked out in their whole entire lives. We have from an advanced athlete all the way to a beginner so we are able to cater to both.”
Trevino notes that they have attracted a lot of people in Beeville who have never worked out before and he’s encouraged by these people who come to Buck and Boo CrossFit to start.
“Anybody can do CrossFit because when you first come in, we are able to modify the movements. It never gets easier because what happens is as you get stronger, the weights get heavier, the movements get harder. It’s always a challenge. I’ve been doing it for 12 years and I’m still sore every day and still learning.”
Along with Buck and Boo, Trevino also owns a hair salon and a party venue, though Trevino notes that working out and CrossFit is considered more of a hobby.
Gaspard owns Spartan Specialty Rentals along with his work as co-owner of Buck and Boo. He also has a ranch he operates.
Down the line, Trevino hopes to build more members. He noted that their six-month goal was to have 100 members. They ended up hitting that goal within their first three months.
“Basically building our athletes, growing, expanding. Maybe eventually in the future, a separate location somewhere else.”
Trevino stated that anybody can do CrossFit and anyone is welcome in their business, which is a judgment free area.
“Everyone feels comfortable working out at our place. That’s kind of the vibe we have going on here.”
Buck and Boo CrossFit is located at 413 S. Washington St.
