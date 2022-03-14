Refugio County Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the countywide burn ban 30 days until March 28.
During its Feb. 28 meeting, the court heard a recommendation from Refugio County Emergency Management/Safety Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton to continue the burn ban.
“I texted all the fire chiefs this morning,” Wiginton said. “I have currently received five replies and they are all requesting that the court continues the burn ban.”
The court initially imposed the burn ban during a special meeting on Feb. 11.
“Refugio County is kind of in that feast or famine mode again with the northern part of the county being extremely wet and the southern end of the county being very dry,” Wiginton told the court.
Commissioner Stanley Tuttle was absent.
The court unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Fort Bend County for the performance of postmortem examinations during its Feb. 28 meeting.
Justice of the Peace No. 2 Emi Pullin Riemenschneider said she and Justice of the Peace No. 1 Mary Canales considered the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office for postmortem examinations about a year ago.
“Moore Funeral Home contacted us and asked us to take a look at this,” Riemenschneider said. “We began to hear a lot of good things about them. The Fort Bend County medical examiner is able to handle mass casualties. We just don’t have a facility down here to help us with that.”
Riemenschneider said she reviewed recent invoices from the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office. According to her, the invoice for a standard autopsy by the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office was $3,800. She said the standard rate for the Fort Bend County Examiner’s Office is $2,600.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•