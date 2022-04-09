Refugio County’s burn ban has been extended to April 27.
Refugio County commissioners voted 3-0 to continue the burn ban 30 days. The previous ban was to expire on March 28.
Despite rain showers on March 21 over much of the area, Refugio County Emergency Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton said with dry weather and high winds and low humidity in the forecast, county fire chiefs recommended an extension of the burn ban.
“We were blessed with some showers across the county. They ranged from 1/10th of an inch down on the southwest corner of the county to just shy of 1/4 inch in the Tivoli area,” Refugio County Emergency Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton said at the March 22 meeting. “As the old saying goes, we had pretty much a proverbial drop in the bucket. But at least it’s a start in the right direction.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright was absent from the meeting.
In other action:
• Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a construction contract to Motorola Solutions for the Tivoli and Bayside communication towers.
• Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a construction contract of $1,346,072 to Donald Hubert Construction for the Tivoli water and wastewater treatment plants.
• Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a construction contract of $411,990 to Motorola Solutions for the Fairgrounds Communication Tower Project.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•