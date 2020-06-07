REFUGIO – Roadwork funding, a plan to better maintain county records, the lifting of a county-wide burn ban and approving results of a county audit were among the actions taken by the Refugio County Commissioners Court.
The commissioners had enacted a burn ban that was intended to last for 60 days on April 28, but less than a month later significant rainfall in the area helped to decrease dry conditions that make the area more susceptible to fires.
Based on recent rainfall, commissioners decided to end the ban on outdoor burning.
“Hopefully, we’ll get into a wetter pattern in June and the first part of July,” said Sheldon Wiginton, county emergency management coordinator.
Wiginton also gave an update on COVID-19 and its impact on the state, region and Refugio County.
Statewide, there were 55,971 cases of coronavirus reported, with 1,200 deaths. The closest fatalities from the disease were recorded in Victoria and Calhoun counties. The highest number of COVID-19 cases in areas adjacent to Refugio County were 263 in Nueces County and 157 in Victoria County. A total of three cases of coronavirus had been reported in Refugio County.
County Judge Bobby Blaschke asked Wiginton about plans for testing nursing home residents and clients, and Wiginton said plans were to conduct that testing the previous week, which had been delayed a few days.
Wiginton said emergency management coordinators up and down the coast were focusing on how COVID-19 response would affect hurricane evacuation if a major storm approached the area.
“Behind the scenes emergency management directors up and down the coast are working pretty feverishly to make sure there are resources available if hurricane evacuation becomes necessary,” Wiginton said. He noted that the number of seats available on buses during an evacuation would be reduced because of the need to comply with social distancing requirements.
“These are very trying times, and things are unprecedented (in regard to COVID-19 requirements),” said County Judge Bobby Blaschke. “We appreciate you and others involved in emergency management trying to stay ahead of the curve.”
Blaschke said early June was a target date for county employees to open their offices for closer contact with the public.
A update was given on Hurricane Harvey recovery projects which included roadwork to repair culverts in Precinct 2. The county received 10 bids for the repair work and chose “the lowest and best” bid from Costa Verde of Corpus Christi for $143,790.
The county also received 10 bids for Precinct 4 road repairs and chose a bid from JE Construction of Corpus Christi for $1,632,772.18. Although another firm, Beck Brothers, had submitted a bid for a lower amount, it did not address eight items on an addendum so that bid was disqualified.
Wayne Byers presented the results of financial audits for Refugio County. He noted total revenues of $7.215 million and that all departments stayed under budget except for the sheriff’s office/jail.
“You have good budget monitoring,” Byers told the commissioners. “The interesting thing about Refugio County is that you basically don’t have any debt except for a couple items.”
He said a retirement plan was funded at 96.06 percent and that the statewide average for funding that account by other counties was 85 percent.
A second audit was required because the county spent $2.833 million in federal funds, and an additional audit is required if more than $750,000 in federal funds is spent. However, this was money sent to the county by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Harvey recovery.
“The county has good reserves well over the threshold of 25 percent and little to no debt,” Byers said. “That’s the result of good budgeting.”
Commissioner approved a contract with Record Consultants Inc. for assistance in retaining courthouse records.
“We have no room for the storage of records, and I spoke to the McMullen County Judge (Jim Teal). They use RCI to store their records,” Blaschke said.
The Texas State Library gives direction on what records need to be kept, and RCI will help the county manage the records.
“I don’t think this has ever been done (in Refugio County),” Blaschke said. “This activity needs to be institutionalized. It needs to be done every year and maintained. If we do it one time and then not again for five or 10 years ... we’re back in the same place.
Blaschke said records are often stored in boxes stacked up in layers. “We have boxes three-quarters of the way to the ceiling, and it’s becoming a safety issue,” he said. “This will make it manageable.”
Precinct 1 County Commissioner George Hernandez added his agreement that record retention needed to be addressed.
“This will eliminate a lot of clutter,” he said. “This will relieve the responsibility for department heads to keep up with it and make sure it’s done correctly so it’s a good thing.”
RCI will bring three employees to Refugio County to put the record keeping system in place. “They will do the work in a week’s time with minimal effort from the county,” Blaschke said.
RCI has requested that a county employee be designated as the records management officer for the county as part of the process.
“The only way we can institutionalize it is to account for it on our budget every year,” Blaschke said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the proposal, and the $29,162 fee to RCI.
In other action, commissioners:
• Approved a grant application for federal funding from the Fire Amubulance and Service Truck (FAST) program. Blaschke said the county applied for the grant in 2019 and did not receive funding but was applying again. The county sought bids from three agencies to assist with the proposal and only received a response from GrantWorks of Austin. If funding is received, the county would have to pay $5,000 of the $250,000 cost for a brush truck to be used in Precinct 4 in the Tivoli area, with the federal government paying the rest of the cost.
• Approved a health benefits plan for employees of Refugio County. Refugio County Clerk Ida Ramirez said there would be an increase in costs for the county of $31,152.72 from the previous year. For employees, there will be no change in costs for health insurance or life insurance, and dental insurance costs will rise by 19 cents per month.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.