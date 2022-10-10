Three Refugio couples have decided to uniquely add a little spark in their marriages.
Phillip and Vada Hill, Leo and Ixtla Vasquez, and Ralph and Brenda Skrobarcek are all husband-wife firefighting tandems for the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.
Vada Hill wanted to be a firefighter since she was a youngster.
“I remember when I was about 8 years old I would tell my mother I wanted to be a fireman every time we’d pass by the fire station,” Vada recalled. “She would just say, ‘OK.’ She wouldn’t tell me women don’t become firefighters.”
Vada’s dream came true. She is a professional firefighter at INEOS Green Lake and has served Refugio VFD for 43 years.
Phillip Hill has been with the Refugio VFD for 46 years.
“I enjoy doing this,” Phillip said. “If it ever gets to the point where I dread the call, then I’ll hang it up.”
Due to their work schedules, the Hills rarely go on calls together. Their experience, training and faith give them the assurance that they will return home after every call.
“We’re a team, so everybody watches out for everybody else,” Vada Hill said. “I feel like he knows what he’s doing, so I don’t have to worry too much. You’ve got to trust God.”
Ixtla Vasquez joined the department three years ago after her husband, Leo began serving.
“We kind of do everything together,” Ixtla said. “We do boxing together, we work out together. I think he knows I can handle myself.”
Like Vada Hill, Ixtla wanted to be a first responder since a child.
“After I graduated from high school, I wanted to go into the police department,” Ixtla said. “But my dad was in the fire department, and he put fear in me. He told me, ‘Babe, you can’t do that.’ He couldn’t see me coming across a real bad tragedy and being able to handle it.”
The 5-foot-4 Ixtla has the same reply when asked why she wanted to be a volunteer firefighter.
“Can you imagine what would happen if we didn’t do this? We’re it,” Ixtla said. “People in distress don’t care if you’re 4-foot-9 or six feet tall. They just want aid. They don’t care who gives it to them.”
The Skrobarceks have been volunteering together for 20 years.
“We wanted to do something to help the community,” Brenda said. “We work fires together. We both work in town, so we are usually part of the day crew.”
“I just wanted to help people,” Ralph said of volunteering. “I wanted to be a part of an institution that centers itself on community service. Some might even call it a brotherhood.”
