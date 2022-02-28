Arno Cisneros considers himself a teacher in a classroom on wheels.
For 31 years, Cisneros has safely transported generations of Refugio ISD students to and from school without one accident.
“I tell the students bus drivers are like teachers,” Cisneros said. “When their teachers are teaching, the students can’t just get out of their seats and go everywhere. It’s the same thing on the bus. They can’t distract me from driving like they can’t distract a teacher from teaching. They seem to understand.”Cisneros, 64, received a surprise earlier this month when it was announced that he had been selected by the Property Casualty Alliance of Texas as its Bus Driver of the Year. Cisneros was nominated for the statewide
honor by Refugio ISD Trans- portation Director Katie Green. “Bus drivers are the first line of education for many families as they provide daily, consistent transportation to and from school for so many children who would not have it otherwise,” Green said. “Arno is no exception to this. Day after day for 31 years, Arno has driven the same hour-and-a-half route to ensure that the students of Refugio are in school and returned home safely.”
“Until now, Arno has been an unsung hero of our school district and community,” said Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales. “He has transported generations of students to and from school as well as to games, competitions and field trips. Arno is an ideal employee and an exceptional person.”
Cisneros, a Woodsboro native, began driving a bus for Refugio ISD in 1990.
“I was kind of nervous on my first day because my supervisor just kind of threw me out there,” Cisneros said. “He said, ‘Here’s your route.’ I didn’t know if kids were going to get on or left because they didn’t know what time to get on.” Cisneros, who received a $1,000 check from the PCAT, recalls one kindergarten student who missed the bus after school.
“I had a substitute driver that day,” Cisneros said. “He didn’t see me behind the wheel, he saw the substitute. So he began walking home.” The student, who lived in a rural part of the county, was later found and transported to his home safely. “Some of these students really get attached to their bus drivers,” Cisneros said. Cisneros, who also works in the Refugio ISD maintenance department, has not been able to drive a bus for approximately six months. About a year ago, he was diagnosed with lymphoma of the pelvis.
“I had been going to Houston for treatments, but I kept driving,” said Cisneros, who is on medical leave. “I have a substitute driver taking care of my route now.”
“Often times he would return from treatment and insist that he could drive the following morning,” Green said. “He has been exhausted and sick from chemo, but is still conscientious enough to worry that he is letting his riders down if he misses his route.”
Cisneros said he was told his cancer is in remission and is excited about the possibility of returning to his route soon. “I just renewed my license back in December, so I’m good for four more years,” Cisneros said. “I’ve been blessed working for Refugio ISD since day one. It’s a great place to work. Being sick like this, the staff has backed me up a lot. That means a lot to me.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•