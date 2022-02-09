Two candidates will be on the March 1 primary ballot seeking to replace outgoing Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke.
Republicans Jhiela Poynter and Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton have filed to replace Blaschke, who is not seeking re-election. No Democrat has filed for the office.
Republican Blaine Wolfshohl, county commissioner of Precinct 4, will be challenged in the Nov. 8 general election by Democrat Monica Torres. Wolfshohl and Torres are the only candidates to file for the office.
Republican incumbent Stanley Drew Tuttle is the only candidate to file for the county commissioner Precinct 2 office.
Democrat Ida Ramirez, the current county clerk, and Republican Sylvia Lopez, the current district clerk, are unopposed in the March 1 primary.
Three candidates have filed for the justice of the peace No. 1 office, including Democrat incumbent Mary Canales. Republicans Noel Vega and Robert Shipp Fagan have also filed for the office.
Republican incumbent Emi Pullin Riemenschneider is unopposed in the primary for the justice of the peace No. 2 office.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Jan. 31.
For more information, call the Refugio County Elections Administration Office at (361) 526-2151 or visit the office at 414 C N. Alamo Street.
