Car accident claims life of Woodsboro tee

WOODSBORO – A car accident claimed the life of Isabel Friedrichs, a Woodsboro High School senior, on March 16 near Victoria.
Friedrichs was the 2019 Refugio County Fair Queen and was a standout player on the WHS softball team, earning Academic All-District recognition and second team All-District as a first baseman in 2019.
In a note to other youths involved in 4-H following the 2019 Refugio County Youth Livestock Show, Friedrichs wrote, “I first off want to congratulate each and every one of you on your accomplishments.
“All the hard work and dedication each of you have in 4-H is amazing, and I encourage each of you to have the same motivation as we finish our academic year and prepare to start our projects.
“Seeing each of y’all accomplish goals and reaching new heights in your 4-H career is extremely exciting. I can’t wait to see where the rest of the year (2019) takes you.”
As a member of the Blanconia 4-H, Refugio County, Friedrich had the grand champion goat and senior showmanship in the goat competition during the 2019 youth livestock show.
A post on the 4-H Facebook page had a photo of Friedrichs and stated, “Our fearless leader ... Blanconia 4-H loves you and will miss you, Isabel.
“And we send lots of love and prayers to our other fearless leader, Melodie Friedrichs (Isabel’s mother) and to our fellow members, Hannah and Jackson. (Isabel’s sister and brother).”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the Refugio County Press.