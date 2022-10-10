Coastal Bend Community Foundation recently awarded $424,000 to several area nonprofits. The checks represent grant awards through the 2022 Annual Grants cycle.
Grants are being made to 67 nonprofit agencies for programs and services in the foundation’s seven-county area – Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Awards were granted to a diverse number of requests including continued support for affordable and/or nocost counseling services, to provide food, clothing and necessities to families in need, to increase educational and job attainment to area youth ages 16-24 and to provide support to disaster recovery programs as they continue serving the Coastal Bend in the event of a federally declared disaster.
The foundation’s core areas of funding include the arts, education, environment, family, human and medical services and public good.
“Many nonprofits in our seven-county service area offer programs that assist those most in need,” said Karen Selim, President and CEO of the foundation.
“Coastal Bend Community Foundation is pleased to be able to provide grants to support these programs, which improve the quality of life in the Coastal Bend community.”
Refugio County will benefit directly from $8,000 in grants including continued support to the Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocates, Inc., program in its goal to provide a CASA volunteer for every child in need in Refugio County.
Williamson Senior Center will also receive support for their operating expenses to allow them to continue to provide nutritious hot meals to their elderly residents of Refugio County.
This year, grants up to $10,000 for general operations of nonprofits are unrestricted while grants that are $10,001 and greater are program specific.
This change has allowed the foundation to move back to program specific grantmaking while also providing those organizations that are still potentially impacted by the pandemic to seek unrestricted operating funds, as applicable.
In addition to its annual grants, Coastal Bend Community Foundation has been instrumental in the Coastal Bend Day of Giving, which is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Now in its 14th year, this one-day, annual event has raised more than $24.3 million for local charities sheltering and feeding the homeless and assisting low income and at-risk populations.
Information submitted by Krystal Thomasson, Marketing/Communications Director, Coastal Bend Community Foundation